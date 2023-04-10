Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $196.59 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $220.21.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

