Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.75.
Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $196.59 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average is $220.21.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,613,000 after purchasing an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
