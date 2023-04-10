Chia (XCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.32 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Chia has a total market cap of $268.55 million and $4.32 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $38.31 or 0.00129172 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.



Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,009,832 coins and its circulating supply is 7,009,832 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

