China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.83

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in China and international. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (CHSTY)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.