ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 3.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 10,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Several analysts recently commented on IMOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

