ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 3.7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 10,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.
Several analysts recently commented on IMOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $895.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93.
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
