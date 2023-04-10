CIBC Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

North West Trading Up 5.4 %

NWC opened at C$39.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. North West has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$40.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.83.

North West Dividend Announcement

About North West

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

