Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Up 5.2%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.45. 470,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,409,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

CIFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

