Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

