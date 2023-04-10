Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Get Coffee alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.