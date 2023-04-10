Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE PSF opened at $17.83 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- Alibaba’s Turn At Bat For ChatGPT Competition, How to Manage Risk
- 2 Under-The-Radar Small Chip Stocks Poised For Big Growth
- Novartis Shares Leap On Positive Clinical Trial Data
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.