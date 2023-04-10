Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $17.83 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSF. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

