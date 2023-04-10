Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 295,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

