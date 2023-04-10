Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. Comerica has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

