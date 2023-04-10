Comparing Pineapple Energy (PEGY) and The Competition

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 199 597 1209 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 305.80%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 56.60%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -21.49% 17.44% -5.45%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.86 Pineapple Energy Competitors $744.20 million $10.67 million -15.70

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

