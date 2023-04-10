Comparing Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) & Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innate Pharma and Sangamo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 759.06%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.58 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 2.26 -$192.28 million ($1.25) -1.19

Innate Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Sangamo Therapeutics -172.76% -61.19% -31.68%

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

