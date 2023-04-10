Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $317.09 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $317.09 million and $20.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $43.63 or 0.00145544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00039433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 76.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.47674423 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 342 active market(s) with $18,071,019.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

