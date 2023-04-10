Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

