Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

