Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $10.95 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.95 or 0.00038830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $2.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

