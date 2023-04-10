Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.2% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $488.49. The stock had a trading volume of 424,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.63 and its 200-day moving average is $489.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

