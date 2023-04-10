Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Reduced by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Costco Wholesale worth $593,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $486.89. 236,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,080. The firm has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $494.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

