Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after acquiring an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
