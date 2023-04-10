Craig Hallum Downgrades ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $318.41 million, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,145.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. EVR Research LP grew its position in ShotSpotter by 36.4% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

