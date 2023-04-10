Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

CRDO stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.25 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $26,987.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,126,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,576,025.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,500. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

