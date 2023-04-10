Critical Comparison: MoneyLion (ML) & The Competition

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 77 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MoneyLion to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s competitors have a beta of 5.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 279 1262 1870 67 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyLion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 975.04%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.74%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.75 million -$189.07 million -0.59 MoneyLion Competitors $3.68 billion $563.47 million 1.26

MoneyLion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyLion competitors beat MoneyLion on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

