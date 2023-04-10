Critical Survey: Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) versus Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Alpine Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $592.21 million 1.13 -$38.63 million ($0.61) -4.98 Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A

Alpine Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -6.52% -17.05% -10.89% Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rush Street Interactive and Alpine Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $7.16, indicating a potential upside of 135.40%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

