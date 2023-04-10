Cross Staff Investments Inc Acquires 600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.5% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.69.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.07. The company had a trading volume of 388,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,423. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

