Cross Staff Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cross Staff Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,129. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

