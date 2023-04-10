Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $665,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.09 on Monday, reaching $375.51. 756,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.38. The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

