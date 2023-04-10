CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Outperform Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

