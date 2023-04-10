CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

CTS Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CTS by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $56,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. CTS has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

