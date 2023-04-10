CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $36.91 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One CUBE token can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $36.91 million and $60.74 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

About CUBE

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

