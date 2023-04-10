Curtis Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,578 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. 191,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,906. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

