Curtis Advisory Group LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.65. 928,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,422. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

