Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,401 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 190,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,537. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.