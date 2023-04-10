Curtis Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:NULG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.64. 62,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92.

