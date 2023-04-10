Curtis Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,154 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
JPST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 1,616,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
