David Fineberg Acquires 180 Shares of CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) insider David Fineberg purchased 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($377.79).

David Fineberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, David Fineberg acquired 120 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($369.60).

On Monday, February 6th, David Fineberg bought 124 shares of CMC Markets stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £301.32 ($374.22).

Shares of CMCX traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 169.60 ($2.11). 252,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,281. CMC Markets plc has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.50 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

