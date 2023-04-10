David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $138.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,196. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

