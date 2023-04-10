Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $226,516.64

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $11.47 or 0.00039361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $120.79 million and approximately $226,516.64 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

