DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $644,795.54 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $644,795.54 and approximately $25.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,911,951 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

