Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $47.32

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.32, but opened at $45.96. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 333,461 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $576.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 104.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $526,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

