Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS – Get Rating) (NYSE:UFS) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$71.48 and last traded at C$71.48. Approximately 1,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 21,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.76.

Domtar Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.80.

About Domtar

(Get Rating)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.