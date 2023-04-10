Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($2.98) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.35) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dr. Martens from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

