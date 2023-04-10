Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.97. 353,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 320,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $497.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

