e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $95.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $83.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $2,950,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

