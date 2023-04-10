Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.90

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 7181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley lowered Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edenred from €63.00 ($68.48) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

