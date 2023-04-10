Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 3.9 %

EDUC stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

