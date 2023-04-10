Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Empiric Student Property Stock Performance

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The stock has a market cap of £551.46 million, a P/E ratio of 830.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.17. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.29).

Empiric Student Property Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Empiric Student Property

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

In other news, insider Alice Avis purchased 53,600 shares of Empiric Student Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £46,096 ($57,247.89). Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Featured Articles

