ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Trading Down 0.4%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

ENB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49.

ENB Financial Company Profile

ENB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in the market area. The firm also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

