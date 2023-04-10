Energi Market Cap Achieves $13.16 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $156,988.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,423,458 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

