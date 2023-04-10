Energi (NRG) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $13.17 million and $184,195.96 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00060841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,428,926 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.